Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Turn on browser notifications
You have notifications blocked

Shohei Ohtani's Historic 176th Home Run Ball Hits Auction, Could Fetch $200K

Shohei Ohtani Historic HR Ball Hits Auction ... Could Fetch $200K!!!

Shohei Ohtani's Historic 176th Home Run Ball Up For Auction
Launch Gallery
Place Your Bids! Launch Gallery
Heritage Auctions

The fan who caught Shohei Ohtani's historic 176th home run is about to be a whole lot richer ... TMZ Sports has learned the man's putting the ball up for auction -- and it's expected to net him a small fortune!!

The guys over at Heritage Auctions tell us ... Jason Patino -- who snagged the record-setting baseball after Ohtani blasted it toward him in an April 21 victory over the Mets -- is selling the memento on their block, and they're figuring it'll eventually go for around $200,000.

The ball, of course, holds a ton of value ... as it marked the official breaking of Hideki Matsui's MLB record for dingers by a Japanese-born slugger.

As for the ball itself, check it out ... it's pretty sweet. It's got official MLB logos all over it, along with a holographic authentication sticker. It's also got a handwritten "E" on it.

shohei ohtani sub
Getty

Some might be wondering why Patino would give up such a gem, especially when, initially, he said he would keep it. Well, we're told the potential six-figure price tag made things simply too hard for the man to hang onto it any longer.

shohei ohtani and fans sub
Getty

Bidding officially opens on August 23 ... good luck!!

related articles

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later