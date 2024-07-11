Shohei Ohtani Accused Of Making Lewd Gesture After Stealing Base

Shohei Ohtani appalled some fans on Wednesday after he appeared to celebrate a stolen base with a lewd gesture ... but upon further review, it seems he was simply shakin' dirt.

Take a look at how the Dodgers superstar got up following a slide into second during the first inning of L.A.'s game against the Phillies in Philadelphia ... he sure looked like he was imitating some R-rated bedroom activity.

no way Shohei Ohtani celebrated a stolen base by crankin' his shit 😭😭😭



pic.twitter.com/50MOjZz5Ib — Evan (@OhChev) July 10, 2024 @OhChev

He ripped off his glove, put it in front of his junk ... and shook it repeatedly as he stared into his team's dugout.

Minutes later, some on social media were up in arms ... as even ex-MLB star Jose Canseco couldn't believe what he thought he had just seen.

"This is disgusting," the former AL MVP wrote on X.

But, check out the video a little closer ... Ohtani was actually just removing some sand that had gotten into his open glove when he crash-landed into the base.