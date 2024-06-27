Shohei Ohtani Saved From Rogue Baseball By Dodgers' Bat Boy

A Los Angeles Dodgers bat boy might be in need of a raise ... as the guy snagged a baseball just before it hit the team's biggest superstar -- Shohei Ohtani!!!

Check out the crazy video ... just as Shohei was waiting to hit the on-deck circle during Los Angeles' game against the Chicago White Sox on Wednesday evening, a baseball came flying into the dugout.

Give that kid a raise. He just saved Shohei Ohtani’s life.



pic.twitter.com/WTrYr1FdmW — Ben Verlander (@BenVerlander) June 27, 2024 @BenVerlander

While Ohtani and others had the normal reaction to duck ... the bat boy stood in front of the designated hitter, and caught the bullet of a baseball with his bare hands before it did some serious damage.

Following the surreal moment ... the bat boy tried to play it cool -- letting out a breath before giving the baseball to a fan in the stands. Ohtani seemed appreciative of his effort, approaching him and appearing to thank him.

The Dodgers are no doubt very thankful for the catch as well ... as Ohtani has been crushing it for L.A. this season. He currently has a .322 batting average, with 25 home runs and 61 RBIs. Already down Mookie Betts, the NL favorites could not afford to lose Shohei to a rogue baseball.