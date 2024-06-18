Dodgers Reveal Second Shohei Ohtani Bobblehead With Dog, Decoy!

The Los Angeles Dodgers are the new front-runner for the best bobblehead of the year ... as the team just announced the next Shohei Ohtani giveaway will feature his adorable pup, Decoy!!!

The team showed off the August 28 promotional item in an email sent out to fans on Tuesday ... which features Ohtani cradling Decoy in his left arm with a massive smile on his face.

It will mark the second bobblehead giveaway for the Dodgers superstar this season ... and his first one was a huge success. Over 50,000 fans filled Dodger Stadium for the matchup with the Cincinnati Reds last month -- marking the biggest attendance at a Dodgers game since September 2019!!

In that giveaway, the bobblehead showcased Ohtani in his batting stance, getting ready to swing for the fences. In a cool Easter egg -- of the 40,000 made, 1,700 depicted Ohtani in the Dodgers road uniform colorway ... and those sold for big bucks online shortly after the game.

The two-way MLB player first showed his four-legged friend back when he received the 2023 MVP award. His camp was tight-lipped when asked about the dog's name -- and it was only revealed after Shotime signed with the Dodgers back in December.

What's the name of Shohei Ohtani's dog and does it correlate with his free agent destination? 🤔#MLBTonight will submit their guesses later in the show, let's hear yours ⬇️

The giveaway is sure to be a massive success. Ohtani -- who has smacked 19 home runs and holds a .314 average -- has been exactly what L.A. hoped he would be when they signed him to the famous 10-year $700 million contract. While he is unable to pitch 'cause of his Tommy John surgery ... Shohei is still playing at a superstar level.