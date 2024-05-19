Jimmy Rollins Says Shohei Ohtani Should Return To Mound As Closer After TJS Recovery

Play video content TMZSports.com

Forget the first inning, Jimmy Rollins says Shohei Ohtani should focus on the ninth innings when he fully recovers from Tommy John surgery ... telling TMZ Sports he believes the Dodgers star's future on the mound is as a closer.

The 29-year-old, of course, has been a starter and a designated hitter throughout the majority of his historic, two-way career ... but after having his second major elbow procedure this past offseason, Rollins told us he thinks Ohtani should have a very limited pitching future going forward.

Specifically, the former Philadelphia Phillies shortstop says he would like to see Ohtani bat at the dish and then be used out of the bullpen once healthy ... in an effort to preserve his golden arm.

However, the ex-NL MVP says it'll ultimately end up being the Dodgers' choice ... because, after all, they did sign him to a $700 MILLION contract.

Regardless, Rollins doesn't want to see Ohtani's pitching career end -- even if he's been tearing it up at the plate this season while not having to focus on toeing the rubber.

"He's electric," Rollins said. "The crowd loves him. And to see him do that in L.A. -- the real L.A., not Anaheim, but a Dodger uniform -- would be special."