Shohei Ohtani Rare Dodgers Bobblehead Giveaway Selling For $1,500

Shohei Ohtani fans are shelling out a ton of dough to get their hands on a super-rare version of the MLB superstar's first Dodgers bobblehead ... with folks dropping more than a thousand bucks for the giveaway.

40,000 fans were gifted the highly-coveted promotion ahead of Los Angeles' home matchup against the Cincinnati Reds at Dodger Stadium on Thursday ... with 1,700 bobbles coming in a special road uniform colorway.

A handful of spectators who got their hands on the limited edition handout quickly headed to reseller sites to cash in on their luck ... and based on a quick search, it's working out in their favor.

According to eBay, there have been several sales already ... some reaching as high as $1,500.

Even the regular home uniform colorway is attracting a lot of interest ... with those selling for hundreds.

It's a silver lining for Dodgers fans willing to part ways with the mini Ohtanis ... 'cause the home team stunk up the place in the 7-2 loss.

The man of the night went 0-2 with a walk and a strikeout in the contest.