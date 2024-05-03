Shohei Ohtani And Wife, Mamiko, Stun At Dodgers' Fundraiser Event

Shohei Ohtani and his new wife, Mamiko, made a rare public appearance together on Thursday ... throwing on some fancy outfits and attending a fundraising event.

The 29-year-old Japanese superstar and his former basketball pro partner rolled through the 8th annual Blue Diamond Gala at Dodger Stadium in L.A. ... joined by Ohtani's teammates and a handful of celebs.

Fellow Dodgers Freddie Freeman, Jason Heyward, Kiké Hernandez and Mookie Betts brought their wives to the shindig as well ... while singer Ed Sheeran rolled through solo.

The bash helped raise money for the team's foundation ... which provides funding for causes throughout the community.

Ohtani is a notoriously private guy ... but the two-way standout has slowly peeled back the curtain on his relationship a few times after revealing his marriage back in February.

As we previously reported, Ohtani and Mamiko posed for a pic on the tarmac prior to the Dodgers' trip to South Korea at the start of the 2024 season ... and she was spotted cheering for him in the stands in their opening series against the San Diego Padres.