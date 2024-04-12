Ippei Mizuhara Surrenders To Feds ... After Bank Fraud Charge

Ippei Mizuhara has surrendered to authorities ... federal prosecutors just announced he turned himself in Friday morning -- less than 24 hours after he was hit with a bank fraud charge.

Shohei Ohtani's former interpreter is now scheduled to remain in custody until at least Friday afternoon ... when he's slated to make an appearance in a Los Angeles courtroom.

According to the feds, Mizuhara is not expected to make a plea to the judge at the proceedings. It's not yet known if he'll be eligible for release following the hearing.

As we reported, Mizuhara was charged with a felony on Thursday ... after U.S. Department of Justice officials alleged he stole around $16 million from an Ohtani bank account to pay for gambling debts he had amassed.

The DOJ said Mizuhara also used some of Ohtani's funds to buy thousands of dollars worth of baseball cards.

The feds, though, said during their investigation ... they found nothing that led them to believe Ohtani had knowledge of Mizuhara's transgressions.

Mizuhara had already been fired by the Dodgers when the allegations came to light late last month. Will Ireton has filled in in Mizuhara's stead.