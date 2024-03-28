Mookie Betts Says Shohei Ohtani Gambling Scandal Not A Distraction

Play video content TMZSports.com

Dodgers superstar Mookie Betts tells TMZ Sports despite all of the recent drama surrounding Shohei Ohtani and his former interpreter ... L.A. is absolutely locked in on the 2024 season.

Betts made it clear to us while out at a charity appearance at a Raising Cane's in Alhambra, Calif. that the Ippei Mizuhara gambling scandal is just not a distraction.

"No, no, no, no," the shortstop said. "We're just focused on business. Taking care of business and that's all we keep first."

Ohtani told reporters on Monday he and his team first learned that Mizuhara had allegedly taken some of his funds and placed illegal bets with them following their season-opening win against the Padres in Korea on March 20.

Mizuhara was fired hours later ... and amid all the attention the news was garnering, the Dodgers went on to lose their ensuing game against San Diego.

But, check out the clip, Betts obviously doesn't believe the two things are connected.

Manager Dave Roberts echoed similar sentiments earlier this week -- believing Mizuhara's departure is actually going to help the team ... as Ohtani will become more ingrained now that "there’s no longer a buffer."