Shohei Ohtani's Wife, Mamiko Tanaka, Cheers On Dodgers Star In Team Debut

Shohei Ohtani's wife couldn't contain her excitement when the MLB superstar earned the first hit of his Dodger career ... cheering on her man from the stands throughout his big debut!!

Mamiko Tanaka -- who was recently revealed as the Japanese athlete's partner -- was present for L.A.'s season opener against the San Diego Padres in Seoul, South Korea on Wednesday ... and there was plenty to be happy about.

Shohei Ohtani picks up his first hit as a Dodger and his wife loves it pic.twitter.com/cYNzGc7M3D — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) March 20, 2024 @TalkinBaseball_

Ohtani logged the first hit of the contest in the third inning ... hitting a line drive to right field for a single.

The broadcast quickly cut to Tanaka -- à la Taylor Swift at a Kansas City Chiefs game -- and she was shouting and clapping with fellow family members and friends as Ohtani reached first base.

The vibes continued in the 8th inning ... when Ohtani's second hit of the night brought home a run.

She was spotted high-fiving with fans decked out in Ohtani merch ... and had a huge smile on her face.

Shohei mum and Mamiko hi-fiving with fans.

Cool moment

大谷ママンと真美子さん、大谷くんファンとハイタッチ💙 微笑ましすぎる pic.twitter.com/AEB7w1lRT0 — Ⓕⓡⓐⓝⓒⓔⓢⓒⓐ★ (@DecoOhtani117) March 20, 2024 @DecoOhtani117

The $700 million man ended up going 2-5 from the plate on the day ... securing an RBI and a stolen base en route to the Dodgers' 5-2 win over the division rival.

As we previously reported, Tanaka is quite the sports star in her own right -- she played several years of professional basketball in Japan.