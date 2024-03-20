Shohei Ohtani Target Of Fake Bomb Threat Ahead of Dodgers' Korea Opener
3/20/2024 6:05 AM PT
Shohei Ohtani had a much more stressful leadup to his Dodgers' debut Wednesday than anyone could have imagined -- he was reportedly the target of a pregame bomb threat ... although, thankfully, it all turned out to be fake.
According to the Yonhap News Agency, just prior to L.A.'s season-opening matchup against the San Diego Padres in Seoul, someone had sent a menacing email to local authorities.
The outlet reported that in the note, the person claimed they were going to detonate a bomb at the Gocheok Sky Dome ... specifically looking to harm Ohtani and others.
Fortunately, however, it was deemed to be a non-credible threat.
The MLB said in a statement they were investigating the matter -- calling "the safety and security of our fans and everyone in the ballparks where we play" their top priority -- but continued with the game nonetheless.
So far, there's been no issues whatsoever with the contest -- in the top of the ninth inning, the Dodgers lead, 5-2.
Ohtani, meanwhile, is clearly feeling no effects from the scare ... he's 2-for-5 on the night with an RBI and a stolen base.
The Dodgers arrived in Korea last week and played a couple exhibition games before taking on the Pads in the season opener.
The two teams will play one more game Thursday night -- before they return the United States for a couple more spring training games ahead of the official start of the MLB season next week.