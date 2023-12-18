Shohei Ohtani Gets Mural Treatment Near Downtown Los Angeles
12/18/2023 12:06 PM PT
Shohei Ohtani has only been a Dodger for about a week, but he's already getting the superstar treatment in L.A. ... with brand-new murals popping up all over the city!!
TMZ Sports has learned ... famous street artist Jonas Never -- who has done work featuring LeBron James and Anthony Bourdain in the past -- decided to welcome Ohtani to the Dodgers by whipping together a new piece near downtown L.A.
JN used the Prociety shop as his canvas ... and we're told the whole thing took a day and a half to complete.
Of course, Ohtani is no stranger to the area -- after all, he spent the first six years of his MLB career with the Angels.
Jonas also had help from fellow artist Droyce on the project ... and we gotta say, it came out great!!
Jonas and Droyce weren't the only ones busy over the weekend -- another Ohtani tribute also went up in Manhattan Beach ... and we're guessing there will be plenty more by the time Opening Day comes around!!