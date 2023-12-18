Shohei Ohtani Gets Mural Treatment Near Downtown Los Angeles

Shohei Ohtani has only been a Dodger for about a week, but he's already getting the superstar treatment in L.A. ... with brand-new murals popping up all over the city!!

TMZ Sports has learned ... famous street artist Jonas Never -- who has done work featuring LeBron James and Anthony Bourdain in the past -- decided to welcome Ohtani to the Dodgers by whipping together a new piece near downtown L.A.

JN used the Prociety shop as his canvas ... and we're told the whole thing took a day and a half to complete.

Of course, Ohtani is no stranger to the area -- after all, he spent the first six years of his MLB career with the Angels.

Shohei Ohtani got his first mural as a LA Dodger 💙



It’s in manhattan beach



Jonas also had help from fellow artist Droyce on the project ... and we gotta say, it came out great!!