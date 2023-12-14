Shohei Ohtani Finally Reveals Dog's Name, Not Dodger!

Play video content Los Angeles Dodgers

After a ton of speculation, Shohei Ohtani is finally spilling the beans on what he named his dog ... and as it turns out, it has nothing to do with his new team, the Los Angeles Dodgers.

His name is Decoy!!

The 29-year-old Japanese superstar met with the media as a Dodger for the very first time just minutes ago ... where he talked all about topics like his decision to take his talents to L.A., winning aspirations and recent surgery.

But the one question everyone wanted the answer to -- what the heck is your dog's name, dude?!?!

What's the name of Shohei Ohtani's dog and does it correlate with his free agent destination? 🤔#MLBTonight will submit their guesses later in the show, let's hear yours ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/US0ioj6HNl — MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) December 6, 2023 @MLBNetwork

Of course, the phenomenon started after Ohtani accepted his 2023 MVP award ... when reporters claimed Shotime's team refused to disclose any information about the four-legged friend who made an appearance with him in a video interview.

The secrecy led to a bunch of rumors -- and some even claimed it was because Ohtani chose a namesake related to his next destination.

But the two-way athlete put an end to all that talk on Thusday ... saying he decided on Decoy -- or the Japanese version, Dekopin.

As for when he knew he would be a Dodger, Shohei said he came to the decision the night before he announced his next move on Instagram.