Jerry Hairston On Shohei Ohtani's $700 Million Deal, 'He's Worth It'
12/11/2023 4:00 PM PT
Former World Series champ Jerry Hairston says the Dodgers didn't overpay when they dropped $700 million to get Shohei Ohtani ... telling TMZ Sports, "He's worth it."
L.A. inked the two-way star to the deal over the weekend ... and with his pitching career in question due to a second Tommy John surgery on his throwing arm, many wondered if the Dodgers spent just a bit too much.
But, Hairston made it clear to us on Monday ... he believes they didn't.
As for why ... the ex-outfielder who played two seasons for the Dodgers in 2012 and 2013 said there are a multitude of reasons. No. 1, he said he's fully confident Ohtani will be able to pitch again in 2025. No. 2, he told us he believes the 29-year-old is "just entering his prime, especially with the bat."
And, perhaps more importantly for the Dodgers' bottom line, Ohtani brings in revenue like no other player in the sport.
"He brings in anywhere from $70 to $85 million in revenue alone!" Hairston said.
Hairston actually went on to praise Ohtani and the Dodgers for the contract -- noting that the deal's deferred payments will allow L.A. to surround the two-time MVP with even more talent in the next few seasons.
"He is worth the price of admission," Hairston said.
Not to mention, almost all ($680m) of the monumental $700m contract is deferred an entire decade ... meaning the Dodgers won't start paying the Japanese star substantial money until 2034.