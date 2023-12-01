Shohei Ohtani Offered Free Sandwiches, Restaurant Name Change To Sign With Giants

San Francisco fans are desperate to get Shohei Ohtani to sign with their beloved team ... with one supporter going as far as offering the MLB superstar free sandwiches for life AND a complete rebranding of his shop if he joins the Giants in free agency!!

Ike Shehadeh -- diehard Giants fan and founder of the Ike's Love & Sandwiches chain -- laid out his terms in a social media post this week ... saying if the two-time MVP ditches the Los Angeles Angels for S.F. this offseason, he'll hook him up with unlimited grub and his own signature menu item.

Ike -- who made similar offers to guys like Kevin Durant and Aaron Judge in the past -- took it one step further for the Japanese sensation ... saying he will also change the naming rights of his establishment to "Shohei's Love & Sandwiches" if he takes his talents to the Bay Area.

The sandwich guru even started the brainstorming process on what Ohtani's own item would look like ... taking inspiration from the Giants' orange and black colors to create a tasty steak and barbeque combo.

The Giants are among the possible realistic landing spots for Ohtani ... with the Dodgers, Mets, Cubs, Rangers and pretty much any other team that can afford him expected to enter the race.