Shohei Ohtani Celebrates Japan's World Baseball Classic Title With Beer Showers

Forget the champagne and cigars ... Shohei Ohtani turned to Budweisers to celebrate winning the World Baseball Classic -- getting soaked in the beer in an epic locker room celebration with Team Japan!!

The party all went down at LoanDepot Park in Miami late Tuesday night ... after the Angels superstar helped lift his home country to a 3-2 victory over USA.

Relive Shohei Ohtani vs Mike Trout in its entirety pic.twitter.com/8ln13dH3fC — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) March 22, 2023 @MLBONFOX

Just after he struck out his L.A. teammate, Mike Trout, to lock down the W ... he and the rest of Japan's roster hit the locker room -- and cracked open Bud Heavy after Bud Heavy after Bud Heavy.

Check out footage from the scene ... Ohtani and the guys doused each other with the beer -- and loved every second of it.

There did appear to be at least some champagne in the mix, too, and there were plenty of smiles and dancing. Even St. Louis Cardinals star Lars Nootbaar could be seen splashing suds everywhere!!

Of course, Shohei and Team Japan had every right to party hard ... Ohtani dominated the tournament both at the plate and on the mound, winning MVP -- while his team never lost a single game.

No word when the guys turned in ... but the MLB season doesn't start 'til next Thursday -- so we're sure it wasn't exactly an early bedtime.