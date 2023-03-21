Angels Clear Shohei Ohtani To Pitch For Japan In World Baseball Classic Final

Shohei Ohtani has been cleared by the Angels to pitch in the World Baseball Classic final against Team USA on Tuesday night ... paving the way for a potential dream matchup against Mike Trout in the championship game.

The Halos star last threw for Japan in the tourney on March 16 against Italy ... and many thought that would be his last time on the mound in the huge baseball event -- as he's still ramping up his right arm in preparation for the 2023 MLB season.

But, with Japan beating Mexico in a thriller on Monday night -- Ohtani expressed interest in appearing in relief for his home country against America in the finale ... and Angels brass said on Tuesday morning they'd allow it to go down if the opportunity arises.

Of course, there is risk involved. Ohtani has never thrown on just four days rest ... and he is less than five years removed from Tommy John surgery. Plus, he's expected to also bat in the heart of Japan's lineup for the entirety of the contest too.

But LA general manager Perry Minasian told reporters he'd be comfortable if Ohtani needed to throw an inning or so to help his team secure a WBC win.

"He's the last guy on planet Earth I'm worried about," Minasian said. "He's going to be prepared. He's going to have an idea of what he needs to do. If he does decide to pitch, I have the utmost confidence he will be ready to pitch and be fine."

Manager Phil Nevin echoed Minasian's comments ... saying he was fired up over the possibility of seeing Ohtani vs. Trout on the big stage.

"Who wouldn't want to see the two best players in the world go at it, right?" he said. "Then we'd have a lot of fun talking about it the rest of the year."

Ohtani -- who some believe could sign a $500 MILLION contract next offseason -- is currently scheduled to be the Angels' Opening Day starter on March 30.