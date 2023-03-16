Mets Star Edwin Díaz Tears Patellar Tendon Celebrating WBC Win, Likely Out For Season

Likely Out For Season ...

Terrible news for New York Mets fans -- Edwin Díaz is most likely out for the season ... after the star closer tore his patellar tendon while celebrating a big win at the World Baseball Classic.

Díaz suffered the injury on the field Wednesday ... as he and his Puerto Rico teammates were congratulating each other on their 5-2 victory over the Dominican Republic.

Edwin Diaz appears to have suffered an injury during Puerto Rico's celebration pic.twitter.com/G9Md6SBrEj — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) March 16, 2023 @MLBONFOX

Edwin struck out Teoscar Hernández to end the game ... and once the final out was recorded, players from Puerto Rico surrounded the two-time All-Star and jumped up and down.

During the celebration, Díaz collapsed to the ground and started writhing in pain ... causing his teammates to be overwhelmed with emotion as they feared the worst possible scenario.

The Mets said the 28-year-old will undergo surgery on Thursday ... and will update fans on how the procedure goes shortly after.

Mets GM Billy Eppler added Díaz will likely miss at least 8 months with the injury.

Edwin's injury is a huge blow -- the Mets made the playoffs last year and were entering the 2023 season optimistic they could contend for a World Series title.

In his fourth season with the Mets, Díaz recorded 32 saves and had 118 strikeouts to accompany a stellar 1.31 ERA.