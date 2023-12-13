Shohei Ohtani Dodgers Jerseys Officially Hit MLB Shop

Well, that didn't take long ...

Just 3.5 days after Shohei Ohtani agreed to join the Los Angeles Dodgers, his jersey is now officially available for purchase!!

The MLB announced the threads hit the shelves at its flagship store and its website on Wednesday -- but if ya want one of the Dodger blue and white unis, it'll cost you.

According to the league's site, a replica home Ohtani jersey will run $134.99 -- while a more authentic "limited" Ohtani jersey will cost $174.99.

If jerseys -- or their price tags -- aren't necessarily your thing, the league also put some Ohtani "sherseys" on sale ... for a far more affordable $39.99.

Of course, the No. 17 jerseys all became possible when pitcher Joe Kelly revealed he'd give up his old digits to the two-way superstar in favor of No. 99.

In fact, Kelly was already seen sporting his new digits while at a charity event Wednesday, looking just fine in the Nine-Nine.