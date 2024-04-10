Shohei Ohtani Game Worn, Signed Angels Jersey Hits Auction Block

A super-rare Shohei Ohtani jersey, worn by the (then) Angels superstar on Jackie Robinson Day in 2023, signed and inscribed by the slugger/ace, is on the auction block where it's expected to rake in six figures!

Shohei, before signing his historic, $700 million contract with the Dodgers this offseason, rocked the jersey on April 15, 2023 for the Angels vs. Red Sox game at Fenway Park ... the day all MLB players honored the achievements of the great Jackie Robinson by wearing his number 42.

Of course, all Major League Baseball retired the number across the entire sport ... so that's the only day anyone wears 42.

The Angels lost the game, 9-7 ... but to no one's surprise, Ohtani, who served as designated hitter, went 2-for-4 with an RBI and a run scored.

As if just being worn by Shohei wasn't cool enough, in February, months after the game, he also signed the jersey ... writing "GU 4.15.23" and "2023 AL MVP".

Now, the jersey is up for grabs at SCP Auctions ... where it's expected to sell for around $100k!

The item already has 7 bids -- $39k being the biggest. But, with 3 days remaining, you can bet that number will rise faster than Ohtani's home run total.

It's not the only Ohtani item on the SCP block. They're also offering Shohei's 200th home run ball (combining his NPB and MLB stats) ... which he blasted on June 23, 2023, at Coors Field against the Rockies.

The ball, launched 423 feet in the 5th inning, is, like the jersey, expected to bring in a pretty penny.