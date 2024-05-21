Shohei Ohtani Meets Cameron Brink At Dodgers Game, 'You're Tall!'

Play video content Instagram/@la_sparks

Cameron Brink's meet-and-greet with Hollywood's biggest names continues ... 'cause fresh off her run-in with Kim Kardashian, the L.A. Sparks star hung out with Shohei Ohtani at the Dodgers game!!

The 2024 No. 2 overall pick and her fellow rookie teammate, No. 4 pick Rickea Jackson, were VIP guests at Los Angeles' home matchup against the Arizona Diamondbacks on Monday ... throwing out the first pitch and shouting the traditional "It's time for Dodger baseball" rally cry before the game.

Brink got some one-on-one time with the biggest name in baseball as well ... and when they met up, Ohtani couldn't help but acknowledge how they were on eye level.

"You're tall!!" the Japanese superstar said to the 6'4" hooper as they shook hands.

FYI -- both are listed as the same height on their player profiles.

The two joked over who's actually bigger ... before discussing Ohtani's former basketball pro wife, Mamiko Tanaka, being a big fan and wanting to catch Brink in action soon.

Rickea Jackson and Cameron Brink throw out their first pitches at Dodger Stadium #TheNewClassic #WNBA pic.twitter.com/mRNdxnDkgH — Nick Hamilton (@NickHamilton213) May 21, 2024 @NickHamilton213

Brink was excited to hear Ohtani's praise ... explaining she's a huge supporter of the lovebirds.

As for the first pitch, Brink and Jackson enjoyed their time on the mound ... with their tosses getting crossed up in the process for a pretty funny result. But, don't worry, it all ended well.

