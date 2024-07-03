Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Shohei Ohtani's Home Run Ball Hits Kid In Forehead

Shohei Ohtani Home Run Ball Rocks Kid In Face

Good news, bad news for Shohei Ohtani -- The good news?? He hit his 27th home run of the season on Tuesday. The bad?? The ball landed right on a little kid's noggin.

The dinger went down during the seventh inning of the L.A. Dodgers' 6-5 win over the Arizona Diamondbacks ... when he took Justin Martinez's pitch over 400 feet and into the right-field bleachers.

The hit had an exit velocity of 112 miles per hour ... and unfortunately, one young fan felt every bit of it -- taking the ball off his forehead as a handful of spectators tried to catch it.

No word on how the youngin' is doing ... but here's hoping he at least got ice after the incident.

Speaking of Ohtani bombs, the highlight came right before the Japanese superstar announced he will not compete in this year's Home Run Derby ... as he continues to rehab his elbow injury.

There's a good chance the Dodgers track down the kiddo and hook him up with some merch ... but we take it he'd feel MUCH better if he got a quick meet-and-greet with the $700 million man.

Rest up, kid!!

