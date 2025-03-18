Shohei Ohtani Reps Dog, Decoy, With Special Cleats for MLB Tokyo Series

Shohei Ohtani made his long-awaited return to the baseball diamond in Japan ... and he rocked some special cleats for the occasion -- which prominently featured his beloved pup, Decoy!!

Ohtani gave fans a close look at the footwear following his Los Angeles Dodgers' 4-1 win over the Chicago Cubs ... showing off the popular pooch stitched into the heel of his shoe and painted on the bottom.

He also displayed some tasty treats his wife, Mamiko, got from Ete ... which is an exclusive restaurant in Japan that says they only serve one group per day!

On the field, it was business as usual for the Dodgers superstar. He went 2-5 at the plate ... but the Cubs at least managed to keep him from going yard.

The game marked the first time Major League Baseball has been in the country since 2019 ... when the then-Oakland Athletics and Seattle Mariners faced off.

Decoy's budding into a lil' superstar ever since Ohtani welcomed him to the public ... and he even adorably did the first pitch ceremonies at a game last year for his own bobblehead night!!