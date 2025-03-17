Shohei Ohtani, Takashi Murakami Sign Sports Cards Ahead of MLB Tokyo Series

Shohei Ohtani and Takashi Murakami teamed up to autograph some highly coveted baseball cards ahead of the MLB Tokyo Series ... and it goes without saying, these pieces of cardboard are going to be insanely valuable.

The Los Angeles Dodgers superstar and famous Japanese artist got together at local hobby shop MINT Shibuya in Tokyo on Monday ... where they opened several boxes of the exclusive Topps x Takashi Murakami MLB Tokyo Series collection.

Play video content

They appeared on Fanatics Live and signed "redemption cards" for two Topps sets created by Murakami ... which will surely be highly coveted by any collector.

Fanatics CEO Michael Rubin and Fanatics Collectibles CEO Mike Mahan were there to witness it ... with Rubin admitting, "Never wanted to keep a card more in my life!"

Of course, Murakami helped design the 2025 Topps Baseball Series 1 – Tokyo Game Exclusive and 2025 Topps x Murakami MLB Tokyo Series Matchup sets ... and also created special merch ahead of the Dodgers and Chicago Cubs' season-opening matchups.