Fanatics' Takashi Murakami Ohtani Merch Sells Out In Minutes

Takashi Murakami collabed with MLB and Fanatics to create several super exclusive Shohei Ohtani pieces that sold out in a flash -- and now they're going for big bucks on the secondary market!

The famed Japanese artist recently linked up with baseball and the apparel giant to create the 2025 MLB Tokyo Series featuring Cubs and Dodgers merch -- from jerseys to t-shirts, hoodies and hats -- but they weren't available for long.

Nearly 100k fans downloaded the Fanatics app ... all in the hopes of getting their hands on the extremely limited edition goods.

Our sources tell us everything sold out in about an hour ... and now the resale market is on fire.

Murakami's Ohtani uniform top is selling for hundreds in certain places, while hats are going for around 200 bucks!!

While Shohei's is reselling for big bucks online, the MVP slugger/pitcher isn't the only player getting the Takashi treatment. Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman's uni tops were also available ... that is, until they were all copped.

Of course, Murakami is a beloved artist ... and anything he puts his fingerprints on instantly becomes a highly coveted item.

With that being said -- especially with Ohtani's larger-than-life presence in his home country -- it's no wonder the partnership was a grand slam!!

Play video content TMZSports.com