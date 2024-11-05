Shohei Ohtani Undergoes Shoulder Surgery Following 2024 World Series Win

Shohei Ohtani went under the knife on Tuesday to repair a torn labrum ... just 10 days after the Dodgers superstar partially dislocated his left shoulder during game 2 of the World Series.

The World Series champs made the announcement Tuesday afternoon, saying 30-year-old Ohtani was successfully patched up by the team doctor, famed Orthopedic surgeon Dr. Neal ElAttrache, after the slugger was injured while attempting to steal second base on October 26.

While the baseball world knew Shohei was dealing with a shoulder injury, the torn labrum is news to fans ... with many applauding his efforts to push through despite obviously being in significant pain.

Despite the aliment, Ohtani was in the lineup for game 3, 4, and 5. The only action he missed was in the latter innings of game 2, after the injury.

Even though he was hurt, Ohtani didn't let the pain stop him from having a blast with his teammates at the parade in L.A. on Friday, taking in the moment as the city celebrated the title.

SO's no stranger to surgery. He underwent Tommy John surgery last year on his throwing elbow.