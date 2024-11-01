Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Dodgers Parade Through Downtown L.A. To Celebrate World Series

L.A. Dodgers World Series Parade!!!

dodgers-parade-livestream-2
WATCH NOW

UPDATE

11:28 AM PT -- Game 5 ninth-inning hero Walker Buehler started off the parade with a chug straight out of a beer bong.

Elsewhere, Shohei Ohtani showed he brought his dog, Decoy, on the bus for the festivities.

Parade is now fully underway, folks!

10:57 AM PT -- Thousands of Dodgers fans are eagerly awaiting the start of the parade -- with some climbing into trees and on top of garbage trucks to get a better view!

Dodgers Parade Through Downtown L.A. To Celebrate World Series
Launch Gallery
Packed Crowd! Launch Gallery
TMZSports.com

The L.A. Dodgers are World Series champions once again, but unlike their last title in 2020 -- they're getting a parade this time around ... and TMZ Sports is live-streaming the whole thing!!

Shohei Ohtani, Freddie Freeman and the rest of the newly minted MLB champs will jump on busses and hit the streets of downtown Los Angeles for a huge party in just a few minutes.

Dodgers Rush The Field After Winning The World Series
Launch Gallery
Dodgers Celebrate W.S. No. 8 Launch Gallery
Getty

It's expected to be a madhouse on the roadways ... because, after all, following their World Series win over the Tampa Bay Rays four years ago -- the Dodgers couldn't hold a public celly due to the COVID pandemic.

It won't be just fans going nuts, though ... as a bunch of players and coaches said after their win over the Yankees in Game 5 they couldn't wait for the festivities as well, given how things went in the aftermath of 2020.

Dodgers Celebrate World Series Win
Launch Gallery
Dodgers Celebrate World Series Win Launch Gallery
Getty

The Commissioner's Trophy will undoubtedly make an appearance ... as will a bunch of bottles and cans of booze. We're sure some shirts, however, won't be there -- as Clayton Kershaw made it apparent Wednesday topless parties are his preference.

It's all slated to start at 11 AM PT -- stay tuned!!

Originally Published -- 10:13 AM PT