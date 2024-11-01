Dodgers Parade Through Downtown L.A. To Celebrate World Series

Play video content

UPDATE

11:28 AM PT -- Game 5 ninth-inning hero Walker Buehler started off the parade with a chug straight out of a beer bong.

Elsewhere, Shohei Ohtani showed he brought his dog, Decoy, on the bus for the festivities.

Parade is now fully underway, folks!

10:57 AM PT -- Thousands of Dodgers fans are eagerly awaiting the start of the parade -- with some climbing into trees and on top of garbage trucks to get a better view!

The L.A. Dodgers are World Series champions once again, but unlike their last title in 2020 -- they're getting a parade this time around ... and TMZ Sports is live-streaming the whole thing!!

Shohei Ohtani, Freddie Freeman and the rest of the newly minted MLB champs will jump on busses and hit the streets of downtown Los Angeles for a huge party in just a few minutes.

It's expected to be a madhouse on the roadways ... because, after all, following their World Series win over the Tampa Bay Rays four years ago -- the Dodgers couldn't hold a public celly due to the COVID pandemic.

It won't be just fans going nuts, though ... as a bunch of players and coaches said after their win over the Yankees in Game 5 they couldn't wait for the festivities as well, given how things went in the aftermath of 2020.

The Commissioner's Trophy will undoubtedly make an appearance ... as will a bunch of bottles and cans of booze. We're sure some shirts, however, won't be there -- as Clayton Kershaw made it apparent Wednesday topless parties are his preference.

It's all slated to start at 11 AM PT -- stay tuned!!