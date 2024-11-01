Dodgers Get Lifetime VIP Access To L.A. Strip Clubs After World Series Win

The World Series title has come with an added bonus for the Dodgers ... TMZ Sports has learned two strip clubs in Los Angeles are now offering them free VIP access for LIFE following the big win!

Frankie, the owner of 4Play The Gentlemen's Club and Plan B in West L.A., tells us ... following the Boys in Blue's takedown of the Yankees in Game 5 of the Fall Classic -- he's giving them an epic hookup at his two joints.

Frankie says every player on the team will get an exclusive Black VIP card that will allow them free admission and free VIP booth seating for as long as they live.

In addition, Frankie tells us "any athlete, staff member, or fan showing their Dodger pride by wearing team colors or presenting proof of working with the Dodgers" will also get a great deal as part of the clubs' "LA Blue Party" W.S. celebration this week.

"[They'll get] their admission covered, their first drink on us, and dinner on the house!" he said.

"This is our way of saying thank you to everyone who’s passionate about supporting L.A. and bringing that championship energy!"