Hollywood Sign Lights 'D' To Celebrates Dodgers' World Series Win

One of the most iconic landmarks in Los Angeles is joining in on the Dodgers' World Series party -- with the Hollywood sign lighting up its "D" after the home team beat the New York Yankees!!

Shortly after Walker Buehler struck out Alex Verdugo to clinch the team's eighth title in franchise history ... the sign that attracts around 50 million visitors a year lit up the night sky with the last letter glowing in Dodger blue!!!

The team was also celebrated with a movie-inspired Nike ad ... which rolled the credits on L.A.'s impressive season, which included earning the best record in baseball.

It marked one of many celebrations that took place across the city ... with some city streets turning into chaos as the night rolled on.

It was a party from coast to coast, as the Dodgers went all out in their celebration at Yankee Stadium -- which even saw Clayton Kershaw flex his dadbod!!!