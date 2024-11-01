Freddie Freeman Takes Kids Trick-Or-Treating One Day After World Series Win

Freddie Freeman is proving to be a prime example that no matter your profession, daddy duty always comes first ... 'cause the World Series MVP took his kids trick-or-treating just one day after winning the title!

Freddie, who raked 4 home runs while clobbering the Yankees game in, game out, along with his wife Chelsea Freeman, took to social media to document the adorable moment ... only hours after the team landed back in L.A. after winning the W.S. Wednesday night in NYC.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

The Freemans showed off the costumes their kids spent the holiday in ... with Brandon wearing the Hulk, Charlie with Iron Man and Maximus in the Spiderman gear!

In one of the videos ... you see Freddie helping his son Maximus -- who was diagnosed with Guillain-Barré syndrome in August -- walk up to the door to get some treats. A few weeks ago, Chelsea provided a good update on his condition, saying he is progressing well and is "getting closer and closer to being his normal rambunctious self."

Play video content

Freddie, who must be exhausted, seemingly opted not to dress up himself ... but that didn't stop the Dodgers first baseman from taking a photo with a fan who was dressed up as Freeman for Halloween!