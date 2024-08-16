Freddie Freeman's Wife Shares Positive Update On Son's Health

Dodgers star Freddie Freeman and his wife say their three-year-old son, Maximus, is taking steps in the right direction ... revealing they have "seen a lot of progress in the last week and a half" after he was diagnosed with Guillain-Barre Syndrome.

The Freemans took to Instagram to share the strides their son has made after he was forced to spend eight days in the pediatric ICU ... and thankfully, it's all good news.

They wrote that they are happy with how things are going ... saying he can sleep through the night again and sit without needing any assistance. They noted he recently started to army crawl ... as the disease can affect one's ability to walk.

"Our life consists of doctor appointments, physical therapy, and lots of pool time☀️," the post said.

They also thanked their fans and the Dodgers organization for their support during this difficult time.

Freddie returned to the Dodgers lineup on August 5 after spending time away from the diamond to be with his family and son. The team showed their support for the first baseman and his son in his first game back, wearing shirts that read "#MaxStrong" across the chest.

The Dodger faithful also welcomed the 34-year-old back with open arms ... giving him a long standing ovation in his first at-bat during the Dodgers vs. Phillies game.

