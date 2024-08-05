Freddie Freeman Son Released From ICU After Guillain-Barré Syndrome Diagnosis

Dodgers star Freddie Freeman and his wife just shared good news about the health of their three-year-old son ... he's been released from the pediatric ICU, but the couple says the young boy still faces many challenges.

The Freemans took to Instagram via a joint post to let fans know that after eight days in an intensive care unit, Maximus is finally home ... as he walks the road to recovery after being diagnosed with Guillain-Barré syndrome.

"Max still has a long road ahead of him to regain his strength and relearn how to walk. But we are so thankful to have our family back together," the post said.

Plenty of people showed support in the comments following the diagnosis ... including Freddie's Dodgers teammate Miguel Rojas and Brittany Mahomes.

According to the National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke, GBS is "a rare neurological disorder in which a person’s immune system mistakenly attacks part of their peripheral nervous system." The disease is particularly rare among children.

The nightmare situation for the Freemans dates back to the family's trip to the All-Star Game in Texas ... Max was hospitalized shortly after they returned to L.A. Freddie was placed on the family emergency list a few days later, so he could focus on spending time with his family.

