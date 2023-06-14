Freddie Freeman's Wife Says 6-Year-old Son Crushing It In Youth Baseball Games

Play video content TMZSports.com

Get ready, MLB fans ... another Freeman appears to be well on his way to The Show -- 'cause Freddie Freeman's wife tells TMZ Sports their 6-year-old son is tearing it up in youth baseball games!!!

Charlie Freeman has been working to follow in his dad's footsteps ever since he was old enough to hold a mitt ... and when we got Chelsea Freeman out in L.A. earlier this month, she told us the kid is already ballin' just like Pops in real games.

In fact, Chelsea says little Charlie is actually playing with 7-year-olds ... and is more than holding his own with the older kids.

Play video content Instagram / @chelseafreeman5

"We put him up a year," Chelsea said, "so he's playing really well."

Chelsea tells us ... Charlie is both a pitcher and a first baseman -- and the little tyke said he'd love to play for the Dodgers just like his dad someday!

Of course, none of this news should be surprising ... you'll recall, we've been seeing Charlie get busy with a bat since he was just 2 years old.

Play video content SEPTEMBER 2019