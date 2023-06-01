Dodgers Legend Steve Garvey Considering U.S. Senate Run

10x MLB All-Star Steve Garvey -- who won the World Series with the LA Dodgers in 1981 -- is considering throwing his cap in the political ring ... with a run for U.S. Senate in California.

Republican strategist Andy Gharakhani spoke to the L.A. Times, confirming the 74-year-old Dodgers icon is contemplating running for one of the most powerful political positions in the country.

“He is being contacted by leaders up and down the state," Gharakhani said.

"They’re recruiting him to run from both sides, Republican and Democrat, and he’s seriously considering it. We should have a decision made here in the next few weeks.”

Despite never holding elected office, Garvey -- who spent 14 seasons with the Dodgers (and 5 with the San Diego Padres) -- has reportedly been meeting with GOP donors and leaders in California, in preparation for the campaign.

If Garvey were to run, the 1974 NL MVP would reportedly make quality-of-life issues the focus of his campaign ... namely, the cost of living and public safety in CA.

Steve will have his work cut out for him if he ultimately runs ... several high-profile Democrats have reportedly amassed massive campaign war chests.

It's also worth mentioning Republicans haven't won a Senate race in California for decades ... but Garvey reportedly believes a high-profile candidate like himself could buck the trend.