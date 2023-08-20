Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Dodgers Stars Freddie Freeman, Max Muncy Homes Hit By Burglars, Cops Investigating

8/20/2023 12:45 AM PT
It's been smooth sailing for the Dodgers on the field in the second half of the MLB season, but off the field, two of the team's biggest stars have had a much tougher time, having to deal with some scary break-ins at their homes.

Law enforcement sources tell TMZ Sports ... at least two burglars got into Max Muncy's L.A.-area residence last week. And, about a month prior, Freddie Freeman's place was hit too.

In the Muncy case, authorities tell us the infielder was with his family on the way home from a game at Dodger Stadium earlier this month when his alarm company alerted him that thieves had broken into his place. We're told they were seen on video ransacking the unit -- but they took off before cops arrived.

It's unclear what was taken.

Back in July, law enforcement sources tell us a similar incident happened at Freeman's L.A.-area pad ... though it's not yet known if the two burglaries were related.

We're told cops are investigating both matters -- and are actively trying to see if the burglars were targeting athletes, or if they were simply just random break-ins.

Somehow, both Freeman and Muncy haven't let any of it affect their work on the diamond ... Muncy's started nearly every game for the Dodgers this past week -- while Freeman's been arguably the best player in all of baseball since the July All-Star break.

