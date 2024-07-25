Freddie Freeman Spends Night In ER With Sick Son ... After Dodgers Loss

UPDATE

12:09 PM PT -- The Dodgers just revealed Freddie Freeman will somehow play in Thursday afternoon's game. He's slated to play first base -- while batting third in the lineup.

Freddie Freeman's evening at the ballpark Wednesday turned into a night at a local hospital ... as his wife says the MLB star raced from Dodger Stadium to a nearby emergency room to be with their sick son.

Chelsea Freeman said in a post on her Instagram page -- just before Freddie and the Dodgers took on the Giants in L.A. -- that Maximus, the couple's youngest boy, needed a prayer after he had come down with what doctors believed was transient synovitis.

The ailment -- which causes extreme pain and discomfort in the hip -- was thought to have stemmed from a viral infection the 3-year-old contracted during the Freemans' trip to the All-Star Game in Texas earlier this month.

Initially, Chelsea didn't seem ultra concerned -- though hours later, she informed her followers that things took a scary turn ... and she ended up needing to take the toddler to the ER.

She said Freddie joined them immediately after L.A. lost 8-3 ... and the couple stayed with their son in a hospital room until around 3:30 AM PT.

Thankfully, Chelsea said Maximus' prognosis now looks good.

"They ran a ton of tests & bloodwork panels that thank God they all came back negative," she wrote. "No infection or active virus."