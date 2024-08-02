Dodgers' Freddie Freeman Reveals 3-Yr-Old Son Has Guillain-Barré Syndrome

Dodgers star Freddie Freeman and his wife just revealed the test results for their 3-year-old son who was rushed to the emergency room last week -- he's battling Guillain-Barré syndrome.

The couple provided an update on Thursday ... after Maximus was rushed to the ER late last week after he stopped eating and drinking, and his health declined. His body went into full paralysis.

After several tests, Freeman and Chelsea were informed of his diagnosis.

"Max is battling a severe case of Guillain-Barré syndrome," the couple wrote in a social media post, explaining ... "A rare neurological condition that is especially rare in children. These have been the hardest and scariest days of our lives."

"Maximus is such a special boy and he has been fighting SO hard. This is going to be a journey to recover, but we have faith that he will be completely healed."

Freeman and Chelsea -- who married in 2014 and have three children -- said Max has shown amazing improvement in the last two days and was even taken off the ventilator.

But, they want family, friends, and fans to continue sending prayers.

"We believe in the power of prayer and we have been witnessing a miracle in his recovery," the couple said.

"Please continue to cover Maximus and our family in your prayers. We really appreciate and have felt all of your support. 🙏🏻"

Freeman -- who signed a 6-year, $162 million deal with L.A. in 2022 -- hasn't been in the Dodgers lineup since Max's medical emergency. No word when he'll return.