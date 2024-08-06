Freddie Freeman Tears Up During First Game Back From Son's Health Scare

Play video content

Freddie Freeman was back in the Dodgers lineup following his son's health scare ... and it was an incredibly emotional moment for the first baseman -- as he was brought to tears during a massive ovation from the fans.

The eight-time MLB All-Star rejoined his teammates on Monday ... the first time after a two-week absence due to his 3-year-old son Maximus's battle with Guillain-Barré syndrome, a rare neurological disorder.

The team and fans showed love for Freeman when he stepped up to the plate in the first inning against the Philadelphia Phillies ... with some even wearing blue #MaxStrong shirts.

Freeman spoke about the reception after the game ... saying he couldn't help but cry.

"I can't thank the Dodgers fans enough," 34-year-old Freeman said. "Made it a lot more special to come back."

"Made it really hard to hit first at-bat. When you're crying on a Major League Baseball field, it's really hard to hit a pitch coming but I can't express the gratitude that the fans have shown for the last nine days."

Freeman -- who signed a six-year, $162 million deal with LA in 2022 -- continued to thank everyone for their support ... and the 5-3 win over Philadelphia made it even better.

"It's hard to put into words," Freeman said, "I'm just happy we were able to get the win."