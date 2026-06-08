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Julio Jones Loving Retirement, I Can Do Whatever I Want!

Julio Jones I Don't Miss Football One Bit I Can Do What I Want Now!!!

By TMZ Staff
Published
julio-jones-kal-05-20-2026
HANGIN' IT UP
Video: Julio Jones Living Life on His Terms in Retirement
TMZSports.com

Julio Jones was one of the greatest players of his era ... but he hasn't reconsidered his decision to retire one bit -- telling TMZ Sports he gave football his all, and he's loving his freedom to do whatever the heck he wants now!!

The former Atlanta Falcons superstar officially walked away from the sport in April 2025 ... finishing his career with several All-Pro and Pro Bowl selections -- and even a spot on the 2010s All-Decade team.

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When we caught up with No. 11 at LAX, we asked how he's holding up a year after saying goodbye to the NFL ... and he's happy as could be.

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Jones said he's lucky to still be in great shape after 13 years in the league -- no limps or crooked fingers holding him back as he goes about his life through activities like basketball, running, and diving.

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On top of that, he set himself up for life after football through his businesses ... so he's just chilling and making sure everything continues to run smoothly.

We had to ask if he could return to the sport via coaching ... check out his answer -- it's pretty strong.

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