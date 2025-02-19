Shohei Ohtani Struggles to Parallel Park Porsche

Play video content TMZSports.com

The world has finally found something Shohei Ohtani is mediocre at ... parallel parking!!

Check out video TMZ Sports obtained of the Dodgers superstar trying to land his Porsche tight to a curb on Monday night -- it's quite the show.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

The Los Angeles pitcher and designated hitter was on his way to attend an eating contest with some of his teammates at a Buffalo Wild Wings in Glendale, Ariz. ... but it took him around a minute to get his ride into a space near the establishment.

Ohtani first backed in -- although when he came within inches of a vehicle behind him, he pulled forward. Realizing he was still a little too far out in the roadway, he reversed once more.

Ohtani then got a bit too close to the car near his rear yet again ... but when he put the thing in drive, he was finally able to park it where he wanted it.

Afterward, he seemed to acknowledge his struggle and triumph ... hopping out of his ride with a gleeful wave.