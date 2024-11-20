Dodgers' Anthony Banda Hopeful L.A. Signs Juan Soto

Play video content TMZSports.com

Anthony Banda sure wouldn't mind it if his Dodgers squad boasted a lineup that featured Shohei Ohtani AND Juan Soto in 2025 ... telling TMZ Sports he's hopeful it goes down!!

Soto, of course, is a free agent after spending this past season in New York ... and Los Angeles is reportedly one of just a few teams that's in play for his services for the foreseeable future.

In fact, according to MLB.com, the Boys in Blue were expected to meet with him just this week to deliver their recruiting pitch.

When we got Banda out at Dodger Stadium during L.A.'s annual Thanksgiving Turkey Giveaway on Tuesday ... the relief pitcher said he had no inside information on the efforts to sign the outfielder -- but he did tell us he's rooting for it to happen.

"I hope so!" he said as he passed out a bird to a fan.

Play video content TMZSports.com

Reportedly, Soto's looking at the Mets, Red Sox, Blue Jays and Yankees ... in addition to Los Angeles.

It's not quite clear, however, how the Dodgers would make all of the salaries work out -- considering Soto's expected to get a contract somewhere north of $600 million.