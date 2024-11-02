Dodgers WAGs Hooked Up With Blinged-Out Jackets For World Series Parade

Play video content Instagram/ @customblinginc

The Dodgers hosted an epic World Series parade Friday ... and some of the players' wives and girlfriends were certainly dressed for the occasion -- getting hooked up with some one-of-a-kind jackets in honor of the team's eighth World Series celebration!!!

Michelle of Custom Bling tells TMZ Sports she got right to work the moment the champs defeated the New York Yankees Wednesday night in the Bronx -- saying she hustled to get the project done in time for the celebration through the streets of DTLA.

The denim jackets -- requested by the wives of Will Smith, Chris Taylor, NLCS MVP Tommy Edman and Walker Buehler -- are decked out with blue and gold Swarovski crystals in the shape of the Commissioner's Trophy.

Michelle's gotten used to helping out the lovely L.A. ladies over the years ... saying she is "blessed to have worked with so many amazing women with the Dodgers organization."

She's also worked with Freddie Freeman's wife Chelsea, Mookie Betts' wife, Brianna, Max Muncy's wife, Kellie, and even Jack Flaherty's mom!!!

While she has been doing it for 15 years ... Michelle admitted she was nervous the items wouldn't arrive in time. Luckily, a player's family member was flying out to L.A. for the party -- so they helped transport the 'fits to the City of Angels.

