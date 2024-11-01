Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Dodgers' 'Kiké' Hernández Thanks Fat Joe for Helping Yankees Bomb World Series

Kiké Hernández Thanks For Winning World Series For Us, Joe ... That Guy's NO ICE CUBE!!

Fat Joe became the butt of all jokes at the Los Angeles Dodgers championship parade day when Enrique Hernández credited him with helping the New York Yankees LOSE the World Series!!!

Kiké took the podium Friday and had no shame in his game sizing up the effectiveness of Ice Cube's performance in comparison to Joe's Timberland'ed time on the mound 😬

Game 2 featured the former N.W.A. leader even impressing a few Yankees with his performance of "Bow Down" and "It Was A Good Day" -- and Kiké says the Blue Crew had the game in the bag.

Sure enough, they won 4-2 and went on to take the series.

Kiké then switched to Don Cartegena by dropping a few clues, "He used to be fat but he's not fat anymore ... his name is Joe."

Joe's performance was roasted online and Kiké says after the Dodgers witnessed it in person, they didn't need to play -- because they already won. Ouch, burn, band-aid!!!

The fans had no issue with the Fat Joe embarrassment and went wild like Freddie Freeman cracked another one out of the park.

It's ironic Joe's found himself in an East Coast-West Coast beef after blaming journalists for causing the hip hop bloodshed in the '90s!!!

