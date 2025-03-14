Dodgers' Japan Workout Draws Massive Crowd Ahead Of Tokyo Series

The Tokyo Dome was PACKED with fans wanting to get a glimpse of the Dodgers in action ... but the crazy part is it wasn't even for a game -- it was just a workout!!

More than 10,000 fans filed into the stadium to catch local heroes Shohei Ohtani, Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Roki Sasaki and their Dodgers teammates take the field for practice ahead of their two-game tilt against Chicago in the MLB Tokyo Series starting on Tuesday.

For spectators who wanted an early preview of the World Series champs, the get-in price for the workout was ¥2,000 -- or about $13 here in the States. Tickets reportedly sold out in about an hour.

"Guys are excited to see how Shohei, Yamamoto and Roki are received by their people," Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said. "Most of our players haven't been to Tokyo or Japan, so they're just excited to try a bunch of different food and see as much of Tokyo as they can."

During their media sessions, Ohtani, Yamamoto and Sasaki all expressed how excited they are to put on a show for the fans.

The team has been well received in the city ... with supporters also packing the airport when the World Series champs touched down.

The Dodgers will have Yamamoto towing the rubber in the first game, while the Cubs will have Japanese native Shota Imanaga on the mound. The second contest will see Sasaki make his MLB debut for L.A., while Justin Steele will go for Chicago.