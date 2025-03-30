Shohei Ohtani's Signed 50/50 Card With Game-Worn Patch Sells For Record $1.067M

A highly coveted Shohei Ohtani card just sold for some insane coin at auction -- a record $1,067,500, to be exact!

The 1-of-1 autographed card -- which features a piece of Ohtani's pants when he reached the 50/50 club -- is from Topps' "Dynasty Black" line and has a PSA Mint 9 Auto 9 grade.

The rare memorabilia was made available by Heritage Auctions ... and once bidding closed on Saturday, the final price tag was revealed.

The 2024 card features the MLB patch from Ohanti's trousers ... and is signed by the 30-year-old Japanese superstar with a gold Sharpie.

"Shohei Ohtani is the biggest star in the game, an icon in the United States and in Japan, and what he did last year was previously thought to be impossible," Chris Ivy, the Director of Sports Auctions at Heritage Auctions, tells TMZ Sports.

"Keep in mind, only 47 players have had 30 homers and 30 steals in a season, and when you go to 40 and 40, that number shrinks to six. But 50/50 is a one-man club — he’s it. It’s fitting that a group of one is commemorated on a 1-of-1 card, and this is that card."

It's no shock that Ohtani's memorabilia sells for staggering amounts when he's considered one of the greatest MLB players of all time.

For example, his 50/50 ball sold at auction for $4.3 million!!

And If you think you'll have better luck grabbing some retail merch, think again. His Murakami Fanatics collab merch sold out in minutes when the Dodgers were in Japan for the Tokyo Series to start the season earlier this month.