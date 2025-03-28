Resorts World Hit With $10.5 Million Fine Over Illegal Gambling Claims

Resorts World casino in Las Vegas just got hit with a bad beat ... as the venue was fined $10.5 million in connection to a money laundering case involving a bookmaker who took thousands of bets for Shohei Ohtani's former interpreter, Ippei Mizuhara.

The Nevada Gaming Control Board dropped the news on Friday ... saying the two sides entered into a settlement over the "unsuitable methods of operation primarily resulting from activities at the licensed property by illegal bookmakers Matthew Bowyer and Damien LeForbes."

Along with the fine ... the Vegas location will be making changes to its executive leadership and implementing stricter protocols to prevent money laundering, but it will not have to admit or deny any of the allegations made against it.

The state gaming board first filed the complaints against the relatively new casino last year ... alleging illegal bookmaking activities and welcoming people with gambling-related convictions.

Bowyer reportedly took thousands of sports bets from Ohtani's ex-interpreter ... with Mizuhara taking nearly $17 million from Ohtani behind his back to pay off the debts he had accumulated dating back to September 2021.

He pled guilty to those crimes ... and was sentenced to 57 months in prison. He initially faced 33 years behind bars.