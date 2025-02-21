Dodgers' Roki Sasaki Announces Marriage To 'Non-Celebrity Woman'

Sorry, ladies of Los Angeles -- new Dodgers pitcher Roki Sasaki is off the market ... revealing he's a married man!!

The right-handed pitcher shared the personal news on his Instagram ... saying, "I recently registered my marriage with a non-celebrity woman."

"It's a new start both in my personal and professional life, and I'm full of hope and anxiety,

but we'll work hard together as a couple, so I hope you'll continue to support us."

No word on who the 23-year-old's partner is ... but tons of fans expressed their happiness for the married couple. While he didn't leave a comment, his teammate, fellow Japanese superstar Shohei Ohtani, dropped a like on the post.

Whether or not they decide to go public remains to be seen -- she could be in attendance next week out in Arizona for Sasaki's Spring Training debut -- which L.A. manager Dave Roberts said should happen sometime next week.

Sasaki is expected to play a major role in the Dodgers' rotation ... and was highly coveted by several contenders this past offseason.