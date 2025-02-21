Adrian Gonzalez Says 2025 Dodgers Could Be Best L.A. Team 'Of All-Time'

Play video content TMZSports.com

The Dodgers' franchise has fielded a team every year for over a century, but Adrian Gonzalez tells TMZ Sports this year's iteration has a chance to be L.A.'s best EVER.

We chopped it up with the former Dodgers All-Star out at LAX this week just before Los Angeles kicked off its first spring training games of the year ... and when we asked him just how good the guys can be in '25, he didn't mince words.

"I know it could be best team of all-time," he said. "For sure."

While the ex-first baseman is a bit biased -- he did, after all, play in L.A. for six seasons and he is currently working as a broadcaster for the team -- it's certainly an opinion that's hard to argue with.

The Dodgers returned just about every key player from last year's World Series-winning squad ... and they've added a bunch of studs too, including former Cy Young winner Blake Snell and Japanese phenom Roki Sasaki.

The best team in Dodgers history was technically the 2022 one ... which won 111 regular season games, although it got bounced in the NLDS.

Even if this year's L.A. team isn't able to eclipse those win totals to be formally crowned the Dodgers' best ever, Gonzalez told us he's still predicting them to win the World Series.

As for everyone hating on all the money the team's been throwing around to keep the roster stacked -- Gonzalez made it clear to us he thinks the haters need to pipe down a bit.