Shohei Ohtani Narrowly Avoids Mookie Betts' Foul Ball

Play video content X/@MLB

Mookie Betts had Dodger fans clenching their butt cheeks on Wednesday ... when his foul ball almost took out Shohei Ohtani in the dugout -- but thankfully, the $700 MILLION man took cover just in time!!

The frightening moment went down against the Rockies on Wednesday ... right after Ohtani launched a 448-foot homer in the first inning.

As Ohtani celebrated with catcher Austin Barnes on the bench, Betts was up to bat -- and after making contact on a pitch, the ball shot right toward the Japanese superstar.

Ohtani had his head on a swivel and quickly ducked with Barnes ... and the hilarious, yet scary, scene was caught on the live broadcast.

"That should be, like, a no-sit zone," the broadcaster said. "Especially for Shohei."

Ain't that the truth -- after all, the last thing anyone wants is to see the three-time MVP sidelined with an injury at his own teammate's expense.

Play video content

President Donald Trump was just gushing over the four-time All-Star at the White House last month ... when the Dodgers were in town to celebrate the World Series.