Shohei Ohtani Narrowly Avoids Mookie Betts' Foul Ball
Shohei Ohtani Narrowly Dodges Betts Foul Ball ... Phew!!!
Mookie Betts had Dodger fans clenching their butt cheeks on Wednesday ... when his foul ball almost took out Shohei Ohtani in the dugout -- but thankfully, the $700 MILLION man took cover just in time!!
The frightening moment went down against the Rockies on Wednesday ... right after Ohtani launched a 448-foot homer in the first inning.
As Ohtani celebrated with catcher Austin Barnes on the bench, Betts was up to bat -- and after making contact on a pitch, the ball shot right toward the Japanese superstar.
Ohtani had his head on a swivel and quickly ducked with Barnes ... and the hilarious, yet scary, scene was caught on the live broadcast.
"That should be, like, a no-sit zone," the broadcaster said. "Especially for Shohei."
Ain't that the truth -- after all, the last thing anyone wants is to see the three-time MVP sidelined with an injury at his own teammate's expense.
President Donald Trump was just gushing over the four-time All-Star at the White House last month ... when the Dodgers were in town to celebrate the World Series.
Luckily, POTUS didn't jinx the guy!!