Atlanta Braves Reporter Flirts With Woman, Gets Number Live On-Air

The Braves weren't the only ones scoring at the Rogers Centre on Monday night -- one of their reporters put on a flirting clinic and nabbed a woman's number ... all while live on-air!

The incredible display of rizz unfolded in the fifth inning of Atlanta's tilt with the Blue Jays in Toronto ... when Wiley Ballard decided to chat up a pair of ladies who were taking in the MLB action from some seats in the upper-deck of the stadium.

Braves sportscaster Wiley Ballard gets a fan's phone number in the middle of the game. Legendary Rizz. pic.twitter.com/OOMDDpFvEA — TCL (@TitleTalkTCL) April 15, 2025 @TitleTalkTCL

Ballard opened the chat with a standard line -- "You guys hang out at the rooftop lounge often?" -- before his colleagues on the game's broadcast urged him to take things a bit further.

"You've got four innings to get the numbers," one said.

Wiley quickly took advantage of the opportunity, turned to one of the women and said, "So, they want me to get your number."

The woman, Lauren, happily obliged -- and Wiley quickly went viral for the smooth game.

Unclear if a meet-up between the two outside of the ballpark is in the works, but Ballard sure made it seem that way ... as he posted a screen shot on his X page following the interaction of Matt Damon gloating about getting a number during a famous "Good Will Hunting" scene.